Enjoy a taste of the high life with this property in Leadhills

Enjoying the title of Scotland's second highest village, this week’s property offers you the chance to live in elevated luxury!

This truly stunning cottage in Symington Street, Leadhills, has been lovingly restored to create a versatile fabulous home.

With two to three bedrooms, high quality fixtures and fittings, stunning views and an enclosed garden, it is sure to be popular.

Visitors are welcomed in via the entrance vestibule which leads on to a spacious living room with feature multi-fuel stove, ideal to warm you up on a cold winter’s night and beautifully decorated and furnished by the current owners.

A compact but practical kitchen, one of its best features is the stunning view you’ll enjoy over the village and hills beyond while you're doing the dishes! It’s almost enough to make you want to put the rubber gloves on – almost!

The second reception room/third bedroom is used by the current owners as a lounge and dining room – it offers the new owners flexible living space, which could be used for its current purpose, as well as serving as a handy place to work from home, something more of us are doing these days.

Like everything else in this pretty cottage, the modern shower room has been beautifully kitted out with a double shower enclosure offering ample space to relax and unwind and wash away all your cares.

On the upper floor there are two generous sized bedrooms, both offering ample room for freestanding storage to pack away your clothes.

Outdoors this mid-terraced cottage doesn’t disappoint either, with a lovely front garden perfect for sitting out and enjoying the views.

And just opposite, there is an enclosed garden which has ample room to grow vegetables and blooms – depending on your tastes.

It will need some work and imagination but those with green fingers will then be able to enjoy the fruits of their labour withe a private oasis to soak up the sun.

The property is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £135,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 07720 920707.

