This handsome sandstone townhouse is formed over five levels and features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It has a mixture of modern and original features with one of the most impressive aspects being the stunning roof terrace.

Listed on Rightmove, this townhouse is a rare opportunity to secure an exceptional and expansive family home in a highly sought-after location, perfectly positioned, Woodside Crescent offers a rare blend of tranquillity and city living.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston. Walks can also be enjoyed in the nearby Kelvingrove Park which is a great outdoor space.

Property Summary

Location: Woodside Crescent, Park, Glasgow City

Price: £1,595,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

1 . Front The front of the sandstone townhouse property on Woodside Crescent. | Rightmove

2 . Private Garden The property boasts a private garden, secure off-street parking accessed via electric gates from Woodlands Road (with planning consent granted for a carport). | Rightmove

3 . Drawing Room The main living level is elevated ground floor and hosts a magnificent drawing room, featuring a striking period fireplace and ornate cornicing. | Rightmove