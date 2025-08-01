For Sale: You must check out this 'exceptional' £575k property in Giffnock

Located just 25 minutes from Glasgow, this property in Giffnock has to be seen to be believed. It is absolutely chock full of charm and style, and boasts some incredible space both inside and out.

Marketed at offers over £575,000, you get plenty for your money in a property that is very much in walk-in condition.

The listing reads: “Located in the heart of highly sought-after Giffnock and just a short walk from the vibrant amenities of Fenwick Road, this beautifully presented four-bedroom semi-detached sandstone villa offers a rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional family home.

“Blending period character with contemporary upgrades, the property provides flexible and generous accommodation throughout—perfectly positioned within the catchment for East Renfrewshire’s most acclaimed schools.”

Giffnock has plenty going forit, you can read our guide to the best restaurants in the area here. With numerous parks, including Rouken Glen, and a top quality golf course in the town. This property is a must view.

Property Summary

Location: St. Anns Drive, Giffnock, G46

Price: £575,000

Agent: Rettie

You can find the full listing here.

