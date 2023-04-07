Register
For Sale: Opulent dream house with a full-size snooker table and exotic tiki hut on the market for £600,000

A miraculous dream house with a long list of breathtaking features

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST

If you’re looking for a property that combines opulence and pleasure, this five-bedroom dream house in Kilmarnock is for you. The former police station has been transformed into a dream home and its list of breathtaking features is endless.

Entering the property, you will be greeted by a huge entrance hall which features a boot room, open fireplace and open-plan bar area. The ground floor comprises a lounge, drawing room, and dining room, next to a games room complete with a full-size snooker table.

The ground floor also features a modern kitchen with a central island, a WC, a utility room and a boiler room. The first floor includes five well-proportioned bedrooms, two en-suites, a bathroom with a spa bath and an additional shower room.

The one-of-a-kind garden includes a timber decking area for relaxing, a fabulous tiki hut for entertaining, and a sprawling lawn. Alongside this, the garden features a rockery, pond, water fountain and mature fruit trees.

Also external to the property are two outbuildings. One of which hosts a large recreational area with a fitted bar, large games room and WC and the other includes a garage with a mechanic’s pit and large workshop.

If you’d like to own this spectacular dream house - make your enquiry to 01563 610368

or by emailing Donald Ross Estate Agents Ltd through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: 82 Dundonald Road, Kilmarnock KA1

Price: £600,000

Agent: Donald Ross Estate Agents Ltd

Contact: 01563 610368

The property sits in a quiet area of Kilmarnock

Birds-eye view of the property and garden

The garden and outbuildings external to the property

