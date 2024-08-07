Family Of Five Swap 100-Year-Old Property For Brand-New Townhouse In Jordanhill

Having lived most recently in the Hyndland area of Glasgow’s West End, Fiona Campbell-Downes and her family found their ideal home only minutes away in Cala Homes’ Jordanhill Park development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having lived most recently in the Hyndland area of Glasgow’s West End, Fiona Campbell-Downes and her family found their ideal home only minutes away in Cala Homes’ Jordanhill Park development.

Looking for a larger home with more space for her family of five to grow, Fiona and her husband Michael were keen to stay in the west end of the city and found that a new build townhouse in the award-winning homebuilder’s flagship development was the answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon moving into their new family home this year, Fiona said: “Our family were settled in the West End, but we just hadn’t found our forever home. Our previous property was older and just wasn't ticking all the boxes for us in terms of space or flexibility as our children are all different ages. Energy efficiency was something we’d been thinking about, so we had quite a big list to tick off in terms of requirements. We viewed Cala’s sales village in November last year, and moved into our home in May 2024, so it was a relatively quick process.

Fiona and Michael with their daughter, Rose

‘Even though the process was quick, we didn’t feel rushed by the team at all. Moving from a century-old property to a new-build was a huge step for us a family but we soon realised that it was meeting a lot of the criteria we had set out and the space, adaptability and blank canvas it provided was exactly what we were looking for.

“The team were all so helpful in helping us make our decision and were great at keeping us updated, whilst guiding us through each stage of our purchase..”

Plenty of space was key for the family when they were looking for their new home, and the Clancey townhouse, which offers five spacious bedrooms, is set over three storeys, offering a designer kitchen, private back garden and single integral garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona continued: “We opted for the Clancey townhouse because of the different levels and the amount of space throughout the home, it was just the best choice for us. It also meant we had all had our own space to escape as well as plenty of room to come together as a family and the Clancey is just perfectly equipped to do that.

Fiona and Michael with their daughter, Rose

"Our previous home was an older property and more than 100 years-old, the kids didn’t have their own rooms but now they have their own spaces. This was so important as we have a toddler, an eight-year-old and a teenager, with lots of varying ideas on how they want to put their own stamp on the place.

“We also love to entertain and love the fact our kitchen opens up into the garden, the bi fold doors really bring the outside in, especially during the summer months when the sun shines.”

The Campbell-Downes family also used Cala’s Part Exchange Service to sell their previous property, Fiona added: “We didn’t initially expect to use the service, but it proved to be the best option for us. It removed the risk of a sale falling through or being delayed, which again helped the process move quicker, which was especially handy for our family of five.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having moved from a 100-year-old duplex style property in Hyndland, energy efficiency was also at the top of their list when looking for a new home. Fiona said: “Our new home has solar panels and better insulation which is a massive plus for us. We’re looking forward to seeing the difference this makes to our cost of living.

Fiona and Michael with their daughter, Rose

“Living in such a modern development whilst still being in the heart of the west end has been a breath of fresh air for us as a family as a well and we have really enjoyed the parklands and greenspaces within Jordanhill Park. It has really improved our quality of life overall.”

Located in Glasgow’s bustling West End, Jordanhill Park boasts the best of both worlds. There are a variety of showhomes open daily whilst the development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, along with four-, and five-bedroom townhouses and five-bedroom detached homes, as well as unique historic apartments within the David Stow building and the upcoming Graham House. For more information on making your dream move, please visit https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/glasgow/jordanhill-park/ or call 0141 319 8983.

For more information on Cala Homes, visit https://www.cala.co.uk/.