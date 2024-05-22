These images provide a first look inside a trendy new development just a 20-minute walk from Glasgow city centre – and it’s an ideal opportunity for first time buyers.

Cottonyards, an impressive new development from Westpoint Homes consists of 100 apartments, and is located just south of the River Clyde.

Prospective buyers will have the chance to own a piece of history with the development housed in the category B-Listed TwoMax building, which dates back to the early 1820s.

Situated in the popular and convenient New Gorbals area, apartments in the former knitwear factory start from £179k with 5% deposit mortgages available.*

The development is split into two collections. The OneMax Collection offers one and two-bedroom apartments in the stylish new building

The adjoining TwoMax Collection presents trendy one and two-bedroom loft-style apartments, one and two-bedroom loft-style penthouses as well as four-bedroom loft-style duplexes - which boast jaw-dropping views across the city’s skyline.

Originally a cotton spinning mill, it became a clothing factory during the late nineteenth century.

When the mill became vacant in the 1920s, Twomax, a knitwear company, moved in for the next 60 years.

Co-owned by Hugh McClure and his brother-in-law, Donald McIntosh (the two Macs), clothing produced under the Twomax brand was sold in high-end department stores such as Selfridges, Harrods, and House of Fraser.

The factory employed at least five hundred female workers at the time.

Caryl Speirs from Westpoint Homes said: “The TwoMax building is a remarkable piece of history – and a striking fixture in the area.

“The former factory is the oldest surviving building in Hutchesontown, both a vestige of Glasgow’s textile industry and a symbol of the city’s cultural heritage.

“The Gorbals is fast becoming one of the city’s most popular areas for young professionals – particularly those who are priced out of the West End and southside.

“The Gorbals also boasts a 20-minute neighbourhood, part of Glasgow’s Liveable Neighbourhoods plan which aims to ensure residents all across Glasgow can access key services in their local area within 20 minutes by either active travel or public transport.

“Although steeped in history, the Cottonyards development consists of modern and stylish apartments, with over 30 differing styles across the two collections - all in an area that is fast rising in popularity.

“With the flats situated on the corner of Commercial Road, the local area has plenty of amenities including schools, local shops and excellent transport links.” Less than a mile from Glasgow City Centre, Cottonyards has an abundance of open green space to enjoy within the local neighbourhood, as well as its own beautiful courtyard.

Just across the street is the stunning Gorbals Rose Garden and Glasgow Green is within a ten-minute walk.

Interiors within the TwoMax collection apartments boast a modern, trendy finish with features like exposed brick walls, metro tile styling, black fittings, and open plan living.

The majority of apartments benefit from lift access and a secure entry system with the remaining properties boasting their own private entrance.

Energy efficiency has been a priority during development, with all apartments heated using high performance combination boilers.

For updates and to learn more about Cottonyards OneMax and TwoMax Collections, visit here.

