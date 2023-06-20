A great first-time buyer property in Glasgow on the cheaper side of the market

A deceptively large terraced house has appeared on the market in Rutherglen and is being advertised at a reasonable £129,000. The mid-terraced villa features fully-enclosed front and rear gardens and is set within an extremely sought-after pocket of Rutherglen.

Listed by Paccit Jones, the property has undergone extensive work within the last three years including new double-glazed windows and exterior doors, upgraded electric heating and a renewed electrical consumer unit. This is ideal for first-time buyers who want an energy-efficient home to keep costs low.

The terraced house comprises an entrance hallway with a staircase rising to the upper level, an impressively sized front-facing lounge, a rear hallway with under-stair storage and access off to the rear garden. Additionally, there is a well-proportioned kitchen, a partially floored attic area and two large double-sized bedrooms.

The accommodation is completed with a large shower room. External to the property are laid-to-lawn front and rear gardens which are fully enclosed and suitable for any family or couple.

The two-bedroom property is conveniently located near to local amenities including shops, schools at both primary and secondary levels and public transport services. In addition to this, there are excellent road links close by giving easy access to Glasgow City Centre and the Central Belt motorway network system.

Enquiries regarding the property at Annan Drive can be made through Pacitti Jones at 01413 760975 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla .

