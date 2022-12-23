Look at this rare opportunity to own ten acres, a massive fitness complex including a sauna, pool, and wellbeing centres, a detached farmhouse and more.

It’s not often that a property comes on the market and takes your breath away. Raiziehill Complex, listed by McEwan Fraser Legal for £2,500,000 and situated in the West Lothian town of Bathgate has done exactly that.

The ten-acre fitness, well-being & residential complex comprises a traditional farmhouse built in 1763, a holiday chalet ready to let, a commercial gym, well-being & events rooms and outbuildings with storage.

Access to the complex is through electric automated gates which lead guests onto a lengthy private illuminated driveway. External to the property, guests can enjoy fire pits & BBQ areas, an undercover wooden gazebo, outdoor and thrilling music & lighting system perfect for entertaining & relaxing.

The traditional farmhouse and detached four-bedroom family home is an architectural masterpiece with exposed beams running through the rustic and immaculately designed interior.

On the ground floor, there are two spacious double bedrooms with french doors leading directly to the garden. Also, there’s an impressive games room that boasts floor-to-ceiling windows.

On the first floor, there are two further double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom. The property gives direct access to the sauna and endless pool area.

If you’d like to own Raiziehill Complex and its detached farmhouse, fitness/wellbeing centres, and separate holiday chalet - make your enquiry on 01312 681187 or by emailing McEwan Fraser Legal through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Airdrie Road, Bathgate EH48

Price: £2,500,000

Agent: McEwan Fraser Legal

Contact: 01312 681187

1. Decorated in a truly traditional rustic manner, the kitchen space is fully equipped with exposed beams, breakfast bar, wine fridge & pizza oven. Decorated in a truly traditional rustic manner, the kitchen space is fully equipped with exposed beams, breakfast bar, wine fridge & pizza oven. Photo Sales

2. The open plan lounge and dining area features a wood-burning stove and flat-screen TV. The open plan lounge and dining area features a wood-burning stove and flat-screen TV. Photo Sales

3. The open plan lounge/diner on the ground floor inside the farmhouse The open plan lounge/diner on the ground floor inside the farmhouse Photo Sales

4. The open plan lounge/diner on the ground floor inside the farmhouse The open plan lounge/diner on the ground floor inside the farmhouse Photo Sales