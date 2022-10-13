For sale: 19th floor penthouse with stunning views over Clyde and Glasgow - and big walk-in wardrobe
A penthouse with stunning views over Glasgow has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
4 minutes ago
The three-bedroom apartment at Meadowside Quay Square is on the 18th and 19th floors of the building.
The building is being given a full external refurbishment to make it one of the safest clad buildings in Scotland – with work finishing at the upper levels soon.
The property also comes with an underground parking space.
It is available for offers over £475,000.
Find out more on rightmove.
