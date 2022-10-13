Register
Not a bad view to enjoy.

For sale: 19th floor penthouse with stunning views over Clyde and Glasgow - and big walk-in wardrobe

A penthouse with stunning views over Glasgow has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
4 minutes ago

The three-bedroom apartment at Meadowside Quay Square is on the 18th and 19th floors of the building.

The building is being given a full external refurbishment to make it one of the safest clad buildings in Scotland – with work finishing at the upper levels soon.

The property also comes with an underground parking space.

It is available for offers over £475,000.

Find out more on rightmove.

1. Meadowside Quay Square

A lift will take you straight to the 18th floor.

Photo: rightmove

2. Meadowside Quay Square

The open plan living and dining space.

Photo: rightmove

3. Meadowside Quay Square

The main room, including kitchen, has recently been renewed.

Photo: rightmove

4. Meadowside Quay Square

The mezzanine level is being used as a TV space.

Photo: rightmove

