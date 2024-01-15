Register
For sale: 2-bedroom 'Scotland's home of the year 2020' flat in Park Terrace for £580k

The property offers a mix of old and new with it being nicely positioned with Southerly aspects to the front and set on a quiet one-way street only moments from Kelvingrove Park in the heart of Glasgow's West End

Declan McConville
Declan McConville
Published 15th Jan 2024

This outstanding two-bedroom ground floor conversion is found in one of Glasgow's most desirable areas to live and is one of the best homes of its kind. Listed on Rightmove, this gorgeous sandstone building dates back to the 1850's, built by the celebrated Scottish architect Charles Wilson and once owned by the famous ship-builder William Pearce. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: Park Terrace, Park District

Price: £580,000

Agent: Vanilla Square, Glasgow

The front of the property in Park Terrace.

Front

The front of the property in Park Terrace.

The grand communal hallway gives a great first impression when entering the property.

Hallway

The grand communal hallway gives a great first impression when entering the property.

The drawing room is generous in size and features ornate gold leaf cornicing.

Drawing room

The drawing room is generous in size and features ornate gold leaf cornicing.

One of the best features about the drawing room is the beautiful bay window that floods the room with natural light throughout the day.

Drawing room

One of the best features about the drawing room is the beautiful bay window that floods the room with natural light throughout the day.

