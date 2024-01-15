For sale: 2-bedroom 'Scotland's home of the year 2020' flat in Park Terrace for £580k

This outstanding two-bedroom ground floor conversion is found in one of Glasgow's most desirable areas to live and is one of the best homes of its kind. Listed on Rightmove, this gorgeous sandstone building dates back to the 1850's, built by the celebrated Scottish architect Charles Wilson and once owned by the famous ship-builder William Pearce. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.