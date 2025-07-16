Listed on Rightmove , this property combines period charm with modern convenience and is ideally suited to first-time buyers, professionals or those looking to invest in a popular area.

Gardner Street is well located for a wide range of local amenities, with Byres Road, the University of Glasgow, Hyndland and Kelvingrove Park all within easy reach. The property is in close proximity to excellent public transport links, including nearby Partick subway, train station and bus routes, makes this a convenient location for access to the city centre and beyond.