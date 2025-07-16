Glasgow For Sale: Incredible 2-bedroom top floor blonde sandstone flat on Gardner Street for £255,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a traditional West End flat in a well-established and desirable area.

Thiswell-proportioned two-bedroom top floor flat offers bright, comfortable accommodation within a traditional blond sandstone tenement.

Listed on Rightmove, this property combines period charm with modern convenience and is ideally suited to first-time buyers, professionals or those looking to invest in a popular area.

Gardner Street is well located for a wide range of local amenities, with Byres Road, the University of Glasgow, Hyndland and Kelvingrove Park all within easy reach. The property is in close proximity to excellent public transport links, including nearby Partick subway, train station and bus routes, makes this a convenient location for access to the city centre and beyond.

The lounge is positioned to the front and benefits from a large bay window.

Plenty of natural light floods into the lounge which has views across to Kelvingrove Museum & the Science Centre.

Inside the generously sized, bright dining kitchen with views of the Kilpatrick Hills.

