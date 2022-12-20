For sale: 3 bed retro house with modern styling on the market for £110,000 ideal for quirky first time buyers
Classy, retro and stylish three-bed property situated in Bothwell for £110,000
A classy, retro and stylish property in Bothwell has been listed on the market for £110,000. It is the perfect home for a quirky first-time buyer who appreciates a retro design and the help of modern comfort.
This well-presented mid-terrace villa is in a quiet setting, situated in Woodlands Estate of Bothwell. On the ground floor, there’s a reception hallway, a spacious lounge, a modern kitchen and a separate dining room with a beautiful wooden feature wall.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a three-piece bathroom suite. All bedrooms have storage and can be left in their retro state or modernised.
Externally, the property features a front and rear garden, the latter of which is fully enclosed. The village of Bothwell features a wide selection of shops, restaurants, and pubs and contains two primary schools which are in close proximity to the property.
Enquiries regarding the three-bed mid-terrace house on Southview Terrace, Bishopbriggs can be made through Residence, on 01698 209698 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: Hume Drive, Bothwell, Glasgow G71
Price: £110,000
Agent: Residence
Contact: 01698 209698
Council Tax Band: C