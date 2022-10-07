For sale: 3-bed villa near Glasgow park and in catchment area for Scotland's best school
A beautiful, three-bedroom villa has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 7th October 2022, 8:48 am
The Scotstoun property is in the list 1 catchment area for Jordanhill School – ranked as the best state secondary school in the country.
The house is also near Glasgow Club Scotstoun and Victoria Park – ideal for folk who want to get a bit more exercise.
It is available for offers over £375k.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
