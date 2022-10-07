Register
The house is near Jordanhill School.

For sale: 3-bed villa near Glasgow park and in catchment area for Scotland's best school

A beautiful, three-bedroom villa has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 7th October 2022, 8:48 am

The Scotstoun property is in the list 1 catchment area for Jordanhill School – ranked as the best state secondary school in the country.

The house is also near Glasgow Club Scotstoun and Victoria Park – ideal for folk who want to get a bit more exercise.

It is available for offers over £375k.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Danes Drive

The living room has a focal point fire place.

Photo: rightmove

2. Danes Drive

This second living space is being used as an office.

Photo: rightmove

3. Danes Drive

The bright and spacious kitchen and dining room.

Photo: rightmove

4. Danes Drive

The main bedroom has a big bay window.

Photo: rightmove

ScotlandVictoria Park
