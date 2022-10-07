For sale: 3-bed villa near Glasgow park and in catchment area for Scotland's best school

The Scotstoun property is in the list 1 catchment area for Jordanhill School – ranked as the best state secondary school in the country.

The house is also near Glasgow Club Scotstoun and Victoria Park – ideal for folk who want to get a bit more exercise.

It is available for offers over £375k.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

