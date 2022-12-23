For sale: 5-bed renovated Victorian beauty in Edinburgh on the market for £2,400,000 - timeless dream house
Look at this rare opportunity to own a stunning period house recently renovated and listed by Ama homes. The five-bedroom semi-detached house in Edinburgh is the loci of modern design and classical character and it’s on the market for £2,400,000.
On the ground floor, the Victorian lobby and hallway are in immaculate condition and offer a window into the luxury of a period property. The lounge/living space is complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows and a feature fireplace.
Elsewhere on the ground floor, you have a modern fitted kitchen floored with marvellous marble, a shower room, and a spacious fifth bedroom and en-suite bathroom. Up the winding staircase, you will find a towering stained glass window - a rare feature in any property.
On the top floor, there are four further double bedrooms, each with an en-suite and a wardrobe or dressing room. Externally the property enjoys a garden littered with beautiful trees.
The property sits somewhere in between Edinburgh Castle and Murrayfield rugby stadium and is a stone’s throw away from the Lawn Tennis Club, Ice Rink, Curling Centre and multiple golf courses.
If you’d like to own this Victorian beauty - make your enquiry on 01312 681472 or by emailing developers Ama homes - Torwood House through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh EH12
Price: £2,400,000
Agent: Ama homes - Torwood House
Contact: 01312 681472