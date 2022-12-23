Take a look around this timeless five bedroom dream house on the market for £2,400,000

Look at this rare opportunity to own a stunning period house recently renovated and listed by Ama homes. The five-bedroom semi-detached house in Edinburgh is the loci of modern design and classical character and it’s on the market for £2,400,000.

On the ground floor, the Victorian lobby and hallway are in immaculate condition and offer a window into the luxury of a period property. The lounge/living space is complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows and a feature fireplace.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, you have a modern fitted kitchen floored with marvellous marble, a shower room, and a spacious fifth bedroom and en-suite bathroom. Up the winding staircase, you will find a towering stained glass window - a rare feature in any property.

On the top floor, there are four further double bedrooms, each with an en-suite and a wardrobe or dressing room. Externally the property enjoys a garden littered with beautiful trees.

The property sits somewhere in between Edinburgh Castle and Murrayfield rugby stadium and is a stone’s throw away from the Lawn Tennis Club, Ice Rink, Curling Centre and multiple golf courses.

If you’d like to own this Victorian beauty - make your enquiry on 01312 681472 or by emailing developers Ama homes - Torwood House through the listing on Zoopla .

Summary

Location: Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh EH12

Price: £2,400,000

Agent: Ama homes - Torwood House

Contact: 01312 681472

1. The 5 bed semi-detached house has been recently renovated The 5 bed semi-detached house has been recently renovated Photo Sales

2. Through the front door and into this stunning historic property Through the front door and into this stunning historic property Photo Sales

3. On your left is the spacious and historic lounge/living space On your left is the spacious and historic lounge/living space Photo Sales

4. The well-lit living area features a breathtaking floor to ceiling window The well-lit living area features a breathtaking floor to ceiling window Photo Sales