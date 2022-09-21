For sale: A-listed, 13-bedroom house on Scottish island comes with boathouse and gamekeeper's cottage
A stunning island house with views over the Rhinns of Kells has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:01 am
Updated
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:07 am
Bridgend, a country house hotel on Islay, has been renovated over the last three years, with another 16 en suite bedrooms still available for redevelopment.
As well as the huge house, there is a gamekeeper’s cottage and a boathouse, which is now used for storage.
It is available for offers over £2,750,000.
