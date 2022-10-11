Register
The building is near Glasgow University.

For sale: apartment next to Byres Road and Glasgow University - and it's just £109k

A one-bedroom flat next to Byres Road has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
2 hours ago

The Torness Street property, in Partick, is in a vibrant section of the West End, with lots of shops, restaurants and bars.

It also benefits from having great transport links – Kelvinhall subway station is around the corner, with the Clydeside Expressway also nearby.

It is on the market for offers over £109,000.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Torness Street

The main room.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Torness Street

There is storage space in the room.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Torness Street

The hallway.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Torness Street

The bedroom has a large fitted wardrobe.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
