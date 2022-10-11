For sale: apartment next to Byres Road and Glasgow University - and it's just £109k
A one-bedroom flat next to Byres Road has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
2 hours ago
The Torness Street property, in Partick, is in a vibrant section of the West End, with lots of shops, restaurants and bars.
It also benefits from having great transport links – Kelvinhall subway station is around the corner, with the Clydeside Expressway also nearby.
It is on the market for offers over £109,000.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
Page 1 of 2