It's a peaceful life.

For sale: beautiful beachfront property on tiny Scottish island - ideal for those wanting peace and quiet

Take a look inside this stunning four-bedroom house.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:36 am

Atlantic Arthouse is a beautiful four-bedroom house in the small village of Scarinish on the Isle of Tiree, which has a population of around 650.

The versatile property has three reception rooms, with a first floor kitchen and living room giving great views over the area.

It is available for offers over £600,000.

1. Atlantic Arthouse

It's just a short walk to the local amenities.

Photo: rightmove

2. Atlantic Arthouse

The main living space.

Photo: rightmove

3. Atlantic Arthouse

There is also a separate utility room.

Photo: rightmove

4. Atlantic Arthouse

One of the rooms is being used as a studio.

Photo: rightmove

