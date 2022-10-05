For sale: beautiful beachfront property on tiny Scottish island - ideal for those wanting peace and quiet
Take a look inside this stunning four-bedroom house.
By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:36 am
Atlantic Arthouse is a beautiful four-bedroom house in the small village of Scarinish on the Isle of Tiree, which has a population of around 650.
The versatile property has three reception rooms, with a first floor kitchen and living room giving great views over the area.
It is available for offers over £600,000.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
Page 1 of 2