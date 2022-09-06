For sale: beautiful refurbished duplex in exclusive Park district offers stunning views over Kelvingrove Park
A beautiful duplex, overlooking Kelvingrove Park, has been put on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 9:43 am
The Park Terrace property was built around 1855, but underwent a complete refurbishment in 2012/13.
The A-listed duplex retains some of the classic, original features, but with the features of modern living.
It is available for offers over £1,125,000.
