The property is at the highest point in the Park area.

For sale: beautiful refurbished duplex in exclusive Park district offers stunning views over Kelvingrove Park

A beautiful duplex, overlooking Kelvingrove Park, has been put on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 9:43 am

The Park Terrace property was built around 1855, but underwent a complete refurbishment in 2012/13.

The A-listed duplex retains some of the classic, original features, but with the features of modern living.

It is available for offers over £1,125,000.

1. Park Terrace

The open-plan living space has great views over the park.

Photo: rightmove

2. Park Terrace

The kitchen has integrated Siemens appliances and Corian worktops.

Photo: rightmove

3. Park Terrace

There's a second living space.

Photo: rightmove

4. Park Terrace

It also has a feature marble fireplace.

Photo: rightmove

