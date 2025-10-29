Irvine Welsh talks about his favourite places in Glasgow

The area provides some of the best traditional tenements, conversions and townhouses in Glasgow, let alone the West End.

This beautifully presented four-bedroom flat offers immaculate interiors and flexible living space, all set within one of Glasgow's most desirable West End neighbourhoods

Listed on Rightmove, this property blends contemporary finishes with traditional charm, showcasing a mix of restored and new hardwood flooring, intricate decorative cornicing, sash and casement windows, and elegant fireplaces.

Hyndland is highly regarded as the social hub of the West End. The area has been truly transformed in the last ten years with a number of excellent bars and restaurants, and also a variety of independent shops and boutiques.

Property Summary

Location: 2/2 2 Queensborough Gardens, Hyndland, G12 9PW

Price: £499,000

Agent: Corum, West End

1. Front

2. Lounge

3. Kitchen

4. Kitchen

