This stunning three bedroom penthouse is found in the heart of Glasgow’s Merchant City and features a large wraparound private terrace with views south and east over the city.

Listed on Rightmove, this penthouse is found within The B-listed neo-classical former Glasgow Sheriff Court Building, built circa 1844. The building was successfully converted into 62 residential apartments in 2005 with this arguably being one of the finest penthouses in Glasgow,

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Central stations all being within walking distance.

Property Summary

Location: Ingram Street, Merchant City

Price: £549,000

Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City

The penthouse property is found within The B listed neo-classical former Glasgow Sheriff Court Building.

1. Front

A look inside the generous and welcoming reception hallway with modern microcement flooring, open tread staircase to upper floor, access to the lower living accommodation and patio doors to the private terrace.

2. Entrance hallway

The living area features a stylish media wall with custom built in fireplace, accent lighting and wired for flat screen tv.

3. Living room

The modern kitchen features 3 oven range cooker, a marble waterfall island inset with sink with gold crosswater tap and a shelved pantry set behind stylish Crittall style doors.

4. Kitchen

