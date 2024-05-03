This stunning three bedroom penthouse is found in the heart of Glasgow’s Merchant City and features a large wraparound private terrace with views south and east over the city.

Listed on Rightmove , this penthouse is found within The B-listed neo-classical former Glasgow Sheriff Court Building, built circa 1844. The building was successfully converted into 62 residential apartments in 2005 with this arguably being one of the finest penthouses in Glasgow,

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with High Street, Queen Street and Central stations all being within walking distance.