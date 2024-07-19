For Sale: Charming two bedroom basement flat in prime Glasgow location for £240,000

Listed on Purple Bricks , this flat is situated within a prime location in Glasgow city centre in the Garnethill area of the city. There are stunning views over Glasgow at the Garnethill viewpoint just along the road.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with Cowcaddens and St Georges Cross subway stations are both within walking distance.