For Sale: Charming two bedroom basement flat in prime Glasgow location for £240,000

Published 19th Jul 2024, 13:44 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 14:54 BST

Step into a modern living space adorned with contemporary finishes and stylish touches throughout in Garnethill

This outstanding two bedroom flat offers a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and style. 

Listed on Purple Bricks, this flat is situated within a prime location in Glasgow city centre in the Garnethill area of the city. There are stunning views over Glasgow at the Garnethill viewpoint just along the road.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as you are in one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow. The property is in close proximity to Glasgow’s Style Mile with there being plenty of shops, bars and restaurants to explore. Public transport can also be accessed nearby with Cowcaddens and St Georges Cross subway stations are both within walking distance.

Property Summary

Location: Hill Street, Glasgow, G3 6TY

Price: £240,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

The front of the property on Hill Street in Garnethill.

1. Front

The front of the property on Hill Street in Garnethill. | Purple Bricks

A look at the open plan living room/dining space in the flat.

2. Living room

A look at the open plan living room/dining space in the flat. | Purple Bricks

The flat boasts two generously sized bedrooms, each offering a peaceful retreat for rest and relaxation.

3. Bedroom one

The flat boasts two generously sized bedrooms, each offering a peaceful retreat for rest and relaxation. | Purple Bricks

A look at the open plan kitchen in the basement flat.

4. Kitchen

A look at the open plan kitchen in the basement flat. | Purple Bricks

