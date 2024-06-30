For Sale: Charming two bedroom mews style home on Lynedoch Crescent for £365,000

This stunning mews home is located in The Park area of Glasgow's West End and is a generous space which also has a garage.
Listed on Rightmove, this property is located on Lynedoch Crescent which is an extremely desirable cobbled crescent, with central residents' gardens and was constructed by architect George Smith between 1845 and 1848 One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston. Kelvingrove Park is also on your doorstep which is a terrific outdoor space.
Property Summary
Location: Lynedoch Crescent, The Mews, Park District, Glasgow, G3 6EQ
Price: £365,000
Agent: Clyde Property, West End
