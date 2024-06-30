For Sale: Charming two bedroom mews style home on Lynedoch Crescent for £365,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 30th Jun 2024, 23:07 BST

The outstanding property is spacious with both bedrooms benefiting from en-suites

This stunning mews home is located in The Park area of Glasgow's West End and is a generous space which also has a garage.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is located on Lynedoch Crescent which is an extremely desirable cobbled crescent, with central residents' gardens and was constructed by architect George Smith between 1845 and 1848 One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston. Kelvingrove Park is also on your doorstep which is a terrific outdoor space.

Property Summary

Location: Lynedoch Crescent, The Mews, Park District, Glasgow, G3 6EQ

Price: £365,000

Agent: Clyde Property, West End

The front of the property on Lynedoch Crescent in Glasgow's Park District.

1. Front

The front of the property on Lynedoch Crescent in Glasgow's Park District. | Rightmove

Inside the bright and spacious living room which has plenty of space for a dining table as well as a Juliette balcony.

2. Living room

Inside the bright and spacious living room which has plenty of space for a dining table as well as a Juliette balcony. | Rightmove

An alternative view of the living room space with one of the main features being the solid fuel burner.

3. Living room

An alternative view of the living room space with one of the main features being the solid fuel burner. | Rightmove

A look inside the dining sized kitchen with integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

A look inside the dining sized kitchen with integrated appliances. | Rightmove

