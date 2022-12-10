Eight acres, one cottage, and six lodgs all for £700,000. Check out this unusual opportunity to own land on the shores of Loch Nevis

Like privacy? Have eight acres of it with this spectacular coastal property listed for sale on Zoopla. An opportunity to own a set of buildings and a strip of land on the shore of Loch Nevis is as rare as it comes.

Lying to the east of Mallaig, the land for sale includes seven buildings housed on the North Morar Peninsula. Alongside Ardintigh’s cottage and Jock’s Lodge, there are five additional timber lodges that can accommodate up to 24 guests.

The land and properties bring complete peace and serenity alongside a unique lifestyle or business opportunity. The stunning sea views of Loch Nevis Knoydart and the Cuillin mountain views make it one of the most unique properties on the market in mainland Britain.

With access to the sea, a private hydro scheme and incredible 4G signal and WIFI, you don’t have to sacrifice modern conveniences for its unique location. Bidwells Perth Rural are taking offers over £700,000 for the plot now.

If you’d like to own Ardintigh Bay and its seven buildings including the cosy cottage and lodges - make your enquiry on 01738 301270 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Ardintigh Bay, Loch Nevis, Mallaig PH41

Price: £700,000

Agent: Bidwells Perth Rura

Contact: 01738 301270

