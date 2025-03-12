For Sale: 'Exceptional' blonde sandstone three bedroom tenement flat on one of Glasgow's best known streets for £345,000

This tenement flat at the top of Gardner Street is located in the highly desirable and incredibly convenient Partickhill district

This stunning three-bedroom second floor flat forms part of a handsome blonde sandstone tenement building at the very top section of Gardner Street

Listed on Rightmove, this flat is immaculately presented throughout and enjoys a fantastic mix of beautiful traditional features and contemporary finishes.

67 Gardner Street occupies a quiet residential location yet is exceptionally well placed to take advantage of an enviable selection of local amenities on Hyndland Road, Dumbarton Road, Clarence Drive and Byres Road together with excellent transport links and easy access to The University of Glasgow and The Botanic Gardens.

Location: 67 Gardner Street, Partickhill, Glasgow

Price: £345,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the property on Gardner Street looking down towards Partick.

The front of the property on Gardner Street looking down towards Partick.

Inisde the superb main lounge with three section bay window and focal point fireplace.

Inisde the superb main lounge with three section bay window and focal point fireplace.

The lounge also features ceiling cornice, luxury carpet fitting, shelved press and a storage cupboard off.

The lounge also features ceiling cornice, luxury carpet fitting, shelved press and a storage cupboard off.

The tenement building at the very top section of Gardner Street enjoys fantastic views along Gardner Street and over towards Dumbarton Road.

The tenement building at the very top section of Gardner Street enjoys fantastic views along Gardner Street and over towards Dumbarton Road.

