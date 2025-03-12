This stunning three-bedroom second floor flat forms part of a handsome blonde sandstone tenement building at the very top section of Gardner Street

Listed on Rightmove, this flat is immaculately presented throughout and enjoys a fantastic mix of beautiful traditional features and contemporary finishes.

67 Gardner Street occupies a quiet residential location yet is exceptionally well placed to take advantage of an enviable selection of local amenities on Hyndland Road, Dumbarton Road, Clarence Drive and Byres Road together with excellent transport links and easy access to The University of Glasgow and The Botanic Gardens.