This outstanding red sandstone four-bedroom flat is located in the heart of Hyndland, offering a fantastic living space in one of the area's most sought-after locations.

Listed on Rightmove , this expansive apartment has been meticulously maintained by its current owners and provides flexible accommodation that is ideal for growing or large families.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Hyndland Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.