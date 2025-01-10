For Sale: 'Exceptional' red sandstone four bedroom tenement flat on one of Glasgow's most expensive streets for £445,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:37 GMT

This West End flat is located in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas

This outstanding red sandstone four-bedroom flat is located in the heart of Hyndland, offering a fantastic living space in one of the area's most sought-after locations.

Listed on Rightmove, this expansive apartment has been meticulously maintained by its current owners and provides flexible accommodation that is ideal for growing or large families.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Hyndland Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: 2/1 152 Hyndland Road, Hyndland, G12 9PN

Price: £445,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the property on Hyndland Road in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Hyndland Road in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

Inside the grand reception hall with plenty of storage.

2. Reception hall

Inside the grand reception hall with plenty of storage. | Rightmove

The stunning bay-windowed living room is generously spacious in size and allows for plenty of natural light.

3. Living room

The stunning bay-windowed living room is generously spacious in size and allows for plenty of natural light. | Rightmove

One of the best features about the property is the formal dining room.

4. Dining room

One of the best features about the property is the formal dining room. | Rightmove

