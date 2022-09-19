Register
The property has been refurbished.

For sale: executive flat in list 1 catchment area for Scotland's best school

A three-bedroom, executive apartment in Glasgow has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 19th September 2022, 10:10 am

The Skaterigg Drive property is in the list 1 catchment area for Jordanhill School – the highest ranked state secondary school in Scotland.

The current owners have carried out refurbishments and have upgraded the flat.

It is available for offers over £260,000.

Find out more on rightmove.

1. Skaterigg Drive

The big lounge has a beautiful bay window.

Photo: rightmove

2. Skaterigg Drive

There is double glazing throughout.

Photo: rightmove

3. Skaterigg Drive

The master bedroom.

Photo: rightmove

4. Skaterigg Drive

One of the bedrooms is being used as a TV room.

Photo: rightmove

