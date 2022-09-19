For sale: executive flat in list 1 catchment area for Scotland's best school
A three-bedroom, executive apartment in Glasgow has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 19th September 2022, 10:10 am
The Skaterigg Drive property is in the list 1 catchment area for Jordanhill School – the highest ranked state secondary school in Scotland.
The current owners have carried out refurbishments and have upgraded the flat.
It is available for offers over £260,000.
Find out more on rightmove.
