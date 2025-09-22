For Sale: 'Exquisite' 5-bedroom blonde sandstone townhouse in one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods in Glasgow for £725,000

The Southside neighbourhood has become one of the most sought-after areas in the city.

This stunning five-bedroom blonde sandstone townhouse is found within Strathbungo which was recently named as one of the coolest places to live in the world by Time Out in 2024 and one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times in 2025.

Listed on Rightmove, this gorgeous home offers generous family accommodation over three levels that has undergone extensive refurbishment under the current owner.

The eclectic mix of bars, cafes and eateries make it enormously popular, and with this flat you have them just around the corner. There are also excellent transport links - numerous bus routes on Pollokshaws Road, and train stations at Queens Park and Pollokshields West both just a short walk away.

Location: Marywood Square, Strathbungo, Glasgow

Price: £725,000

Agent: Rettie, Shawlands

The accommodation of the house itself comprises welcoming reception hallway with tiled floor.

Inside the beautiful bay windowed lounge with tiled feature fireplace, cornice detailing and painted floorboards.

The first floor accommodation comprises beautiful bay windowed bedroom one with cornice and feature fireplace.

