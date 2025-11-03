This extremely spacious and highly versatile seven apartment family home, has the valuable advantage of being within the sought after Jordanhill School List 1 catchment area.

Listed on Rightmove , this property is set back from/parallel to Crow Road, is a short distance from the junction with Sackville Avenue and has a front outlook over the sports grounds and pavilion of the High School of Glasgow.

There are a number of great amenities as the area offers easy access to rail links, with Jordanhill and Anniesland railway stations providing quick and convenient connections to Glasgow city centre, perfect for commuters. The West End is just a short drive or bike ride away, offering an array of boutique shops, cafes, and restaurants, while green spaces like Victoria Park and the Forth & Clyde Canal path network provide outdoor escapes right on your doorstep.