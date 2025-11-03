Irvine Welsh talks about his favourite places in Glasgow

For Sale: 'Spacious' blonde sandstone four bedroom villa in the sought after Jordanhill School List catchment area for £395,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:57 GMT

The traditional blonde sandstone terraced villa represents excellent value for money as it offers seven main rooms,

This extremely spacious and highly versatile seven apartment family home, has the valuable advantage of being within the sought after Jordanhill School List 1 catchment area.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is set back from/parallel to Crow Road, is a short distance from the junction with Sackville Avenue and has a front outlook over the sports grounds and pavilion of the High School of Glasgow.

There are a number of great amenities as the area offers easy access to rail links, with Jordanhill and Anniesland railway stations providing quick and convenient connections to Glasgow city centre, perfect for commuters. The West End is just a short drive or bike ride away, offering an array of boutique shops, cafes, and restaurants, while green spaces like Victoria Park and the Forth & Clyde Canal path network provide outdoor escapes right on your doorstep.

Property Summary

Location: Crow Road, Jordanhill, Glasgow

Price: £395,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

1. Front

Inside the bright west facing lounge with triple section bay window, focal point timber mantlepiece, ceiling cornice and large walk-in storage cupboard off.

2. Lounge

The welcoming reception hall with ornate archway and cornice, wooden flooring and stairway off with under stairs storage.

3. Hallway

Also on the ground floor is a room currently utilised as an office and music room, although it would be an excellent dedicated fifth bedroom or secondary television room.

4. Office/Music Room

