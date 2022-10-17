Register
The house is near Jordanhill School.

For sale: Glasgow house with period character in list 1 catchment area for Scotland's best school

A beautiful house in the catchment area for Scotland’s best school has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
37 minutes ago

The four-bedroom property on Mitre Road in the West End is in the list 1 catchment area for Jordanhill School – ranked as the best state secondary school in the country.

The house also comes with a good sized garden and great transport links.

It is available for offers over £675,000.

Find out more on rightmove.

1. Mitre Road

The main living room has a feature fireplace.

Photo: rightmove

Photo: rightmove

2. Mitre Road

The second living room could be used as another bedroom.

Photo: rightmove

Photo: rightmove

3. Mitre Road

The kitchen looks out over the back garden.

Photo: rightmove

Photo: rightmove

4. Mitre Road

The dining room.

Photo: rightmove

Photo: rightmove
ScotlandWest End
