For sale: Glasgow house with period character in list 1 catchment area for Scotland's best school
A beautiful house in the catchment area for Scotland’s best school has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
37 minutes ago
The four-bedroom property on Mitre Road in the West End is in the list 1 catchment area for Jordanhill School – ranked as the best state secondary school in the country.
The house also comes with a good sized garden and great transport links.
It is available for offers over £675,000.
Find out more on rightmove.
Page 1 of 2