For sale: Glasgow tenement flat up for auction - and it's got a £45k guide price

This flat is going up for auction

A one-bedroom tenement flat, that could be a DIY lovers dream renovation project, is up for sale at auction at a guide price of £45,000+.

Being sold by property auctioneers, Auction House Scotland, the top-floor flat at 26 Aberfoyle Street in Haghilll is in need of work but it could be perfect for builders, developers or first-time buyers willing to take on a DIY project.

Located in the East End within walking distance of Alexandra Parade train station for convenient access into the city centre, the traditional tenement block flat includes a large lounge with bay window, double bedroom, modern kitchen with wall and base units and bathroom.

The current owners have undertaken elements of the refurbishment, but the property requires some additional work to complete. Some of the required parts are within the property itself, such as heating boiler, kitchen unit panels and tiles, so the new owner can pick up the remaining works with materials to hand.

