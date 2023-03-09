This super convenient and cheap property is situated just ten minutes outside of Glasgow city centre.

With house prices at an all-time high and the cost of living not getting any lower, we’re on the lookout for the cheapest properties for people to settle in without much hassle. This property - situated between Balornock and Barmulloch - is sizable, convenient and incredibly cheap.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, a good-sized family lounge with large windows, a fitted kitchen with ample storage space and access to the private garden. There’s also a bathroom with a bath and overhead shower.

The upper floor completes the property with three double bedrooms. On the Zoopla listing from estate agents BestMove Scotland, it reads: “Locally there is an excellent provision of transport links and regular bus service. Shopping and leisure facilities are nearby also with Glasgow City Centre only a ten minutes drive away. Local schooling is also nearby.”

If you’d like to own this three-bed semi-detached house - make your enquiry on 02475 136283 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Location: Ryeside Road, Glasgow G21

Price: £100,000

Agent: BestMove Scotland

Contact: 01475 327014

