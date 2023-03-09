Register
For Sale: Gorgeous semi-detached 3 bedroom house with large windows & private gardens for £100,000

This super convenient and cheap property is situated just ten minutes outside of Glasgow city centre.

Will Millar
By Will Millar
6 hours ago

With house prices at an all-time high and the cost of living not getting any lower, we’re on the lookout for the cheapest properties for people to settle in without much hassle. This property - situated between Balornock and Barmulloch - is sizable, convenient and incredibly cheap.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, a good-sized family lounge with large windows, a fitted kitchen with ample storage space and access to the private garden. There’s also a bathroom with a bath and overhead shower.

The upper floor completes the property with three double bedrooms. On the Zoopla listing from estate agents BestMove Scotland, it reads: “Locally there is an excellent provision of transport links and regular bus service. Shopping and leisure facilities are nearby also with Glasgow City Centre only a ten minutes drive away. Local schooling is also nearby.”

If you’d like to own this three-bed semi-detached house - make your enquiry on 02475 136283 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Location: Ryeside Road, Glasgow G21

Price: £100,000

Agent: BestMove Scotland

Contact: 01475 327014

Ryeside Road, Glasgow G21

Ryeside Road, Glasgow G21

The private gardens external to the property

The private gardens external to the property

Another angle of the private garden external to the property

Another angle of the private garden external to the property

A shed at the end of the private garden

A shed at the end of the private garden

