For Sale: Gorgeous semi-detached 3 bedroom house with large windows & private gardens for £100,000
This super convenient and cheap property is situated just ten minutes outside of Glasgow city centre.
With house prices at an all-time high and the cost of living not getting any lower, we’re on the lookout for the cheapest properties for people to settle in without much hassle. This property - situated between Balornock and Barmulloch - is sizable, convenient and incredibly cheap.
The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, a good-sized family lounge with large windows, a fitted kitchen with ample storage space and access to the private garden. There’s also a bathroom with a bath and overhead shower.
The upper floor completes the property with three double bedrooms. On the Zoopla listing from estate agents BestMove Scotland, it reads: “Locally there is an excellent provision of transport links and regular bus service. Shopping and leisure facilities are nearby also with Glasgow City Centre only a ten minutes drive away. Local schooling is also nearby.”
If you’d like to own this three-bed semi-detached house - make your enquiry on 02475 136283 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Location: Ryeside Road, Glasgow G21
Price: £100,000
Agent: BestMove Scotland
Contact: 01475 327014