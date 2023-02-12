Built-in 1916, the grande Benarty House has been kept in the same family for nearly 50 years.

Benarty House is a grande six bedroom mansion that dates back to 1916. Considered one of Colinton’s finest historic mansions, the public now has a rare opportunity to bid for the property.

The Grade B listed property has been listed on the market by estate agents Ellisons for £2,300,000. It was designed by John Jerden and the current owners have called it home for nearly 50 years.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room and drawing room. Also appearing on the ground floor, is a sitting room, garden room, utility room, W.C, work shop and wine celler.

On the first floor, there is a principal bedroom, three additional double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a games room. Meanwhile on the top floor lies a study room, shower room and two additional bedrooms.

Externally, the dream property benefits from a well maintained and zoned, wrap around garden and driveway and views out to the Pentland Hills. Magnificent period features are central to the properties design and make it a one-of-a-kind historic house.

Enquiries regarding Benarty House can be made through Ellisons on 01312 689676 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla .

Summary

Location: Pentland Road, Colinton, Edinburgh EH13

Price: £2,300,000

Agent: Ellisons

Contact: 01312 689676

1 . Pentland Road, Colinton, Edinburgh EH13 Pentland Road, Colinton, Edinburgh EH13 Photo Sales

2 . One of Colinton’s finest houses One of Colinton’s finest houses Photo Sales

3 . Entrance to the Benarty House Entrance to the Benarty House Photo Sales

4 . The sitting room on the ground floor inside the property The sitting room on the ground floor inside the property Photo Sales