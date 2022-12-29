Offering stunning and uninterrupted views of Loch Ness, this ground-floor apartment is built within the walls of St. Benedict’s Abbey.

House hunters are now being given a rare opportunity to own a ground-floor apartment in the Brothers Wing of the most historically important buildings in Scotland. Built into a fortress wall dating back to 1716, the apartment listed by Apple Property Solutions is available for £289,950.

The two-bedroom apartment situated in the redeveloped St. Benedict’s Abbey sits on a 20 acre estate surrounded by idyllic scenery and uninterrupted views over Loch Ness. The grade A listed building is accessed via a secure gate and a private driveway dotted with trees.

The flat benefits from a reception hallway, lounge/dining area, modern fitted kitchen area, two bedrooms, master bedroom en-suite, and a separate family bathroom. The property is suitable for residential living and features gas central heating, double glazing, and no upward chain.

What’s more is the property offers an excellent range of on-site amenities to enjoy including but not limited to - a 10m heated swimming pool, steam room, sauna and gym within the main building, on site cricket, 5 a-side football pitch, badminton, archery, tennis courts and croquet with snooker and pool.

If you’d like to own this unusual apartment in the Brothers Wing of St. Benedicts Abbey - make your enquiry on 01216 595750 or by emailing agents Apple Property Solutions through the listing on Zoopla .

Summary

Location: The Brothers Wing, St. Benedicts Abbey, Loch Ness PH32

Price: £289,950

Agent: Apple Property Solutions

1. The Brothers Wing, St. Benedicts Abbey, Loch Ness PH32 The Brothers Wing, St. Benedicts Abbey, Loch Ness PH32 Photo Sales

2. St. Benedicts Abbey illuminated at night St. Benedicts Abbey illuminated at night Photo Sales

3. The Highland Club Fort Augustus is a beautiful Grade A listed building set on a 20 acre estate The Highland Club Fort Augustus is a beautiful Grade A listed building set on a 20 acre estate Photo Sales

4. The apartment features interrupted views of the world-famous Loch Ness The apartment features interrupted views of the world-famous Loch Ness Photo Sales