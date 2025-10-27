This outstanding six-bedroom B-listed Edwardian townhouse offers a superb blend of architectural grandeur and contemporary refinement. Designed by renowned architect J. McKellar and completed in 1925, the property showcases the elegance and craftsmanship of the period, with ornate cornicing, and beautiful woodwork throughout.

set across three expansive floors and extending to over 3950 sq ft, this home has been thoughtfully upgraded to suit modern family life while retaining its historic charm.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is renowned for its excellent schooling options, including The Glasgow Academy and Kelvinside Academy, as well as its proximity to Botanic Gardens, Hillhead subway station, and the University of Glasgow. There is also plenty of great amenities in Hyndland and on Byres Road.