For Sale: 'Imposing' 6-bedroom B-listed Edwardian townhouse in Kelvinside for £1.5 million

Declan McConville
Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 10:57 GMT

This property is one of Kelvinside’s most desirable addresses, offering a peaceful residential setting.

This outstanding six-bedroom B-listed Edwardian townhouse offers a superb blend of architectural grandeur and contemporary refinement. Designed by renowned architect J. McKellar and completed in 1925, the property showcases the elegance and craftsmanship of the period, with ornate cornicing, and beautiful woodwork throughout.

Listed on Rightmove, set across three expansive floors and extending to over 3950 sq ft, this home has been thoughtfully upgraded to suit modern family life while retaining its historic charm.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is renowned for its excellent schooling options, including The Glasgow Academy and Kelvinside Academy, as well as its proximity to Botanic Gardens, Hillhead subway station, and the University of Glasgow. There is also plenty of great amenities in Hyndland and on Byres Road.

Property Summary

Location: Redlands Terrace, Glasgow, Glasgow City, G12

Price: £1,500,000

Agent: Savills, Glasgow

The front of the property on Redlands Terrace just off Great Western Road.

1. Front

The front of the property on Redlands Terrace just off Great Western Road. | Rightmove

From the moment you step into the impressive reception hall with beautiful wood panelling the sense of scale and quality is immediately apparent.

2. Reception Hallway

From the moment you step into the impressive reception hall with beautiful wood panelling the sense of scale and quality is immediately apparent. | Rightmove

The living room, with its bay window and feature fireplace, with craved surround, is flooded with natural light.

3. Living Room

The living room, with its bay window and feature fireplace, with craved surround, is flooded with natural light. | Rightmove

The sitting room, which again hosts a striking period fire place flows neatly through double, glazed doors , to the kitchen and creates a superb central hub, designed for modern living but with a degree of separation as was the desire in period times.

4. Sitting Room

The sitting room, which again hosts a striking period fire place flows neatly through double, glazed doors , to the kitchen and creates a superb central hub, designed for modern living but with a degree of separation as was the desire in period times. | Rightmove

