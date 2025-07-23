For Sale: 'Impressive' 5-bedroom penthouse in the Merchant City with wrap around veranda for £475,000

This is one of the Merchant City’s most impressive penthouse apartments.

This impressive five-bedroom penthouse apartment provides spacious accommodation with a wrap around veranda overlooking all buzz of the Merchant City

Listed on Rightmove, this penthouse property just off Ingram Street occupies the top two floors and offers flexible accommodation.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location near a vast range of local amenities and transport options which make the Merchant City an extremely practical and desired place to live with designer shops, bars, cafes and restaurants aplenty. Handy for city centre businesses, the Royal Infirmary as well as Strathclyde and Caledonian Universities and the City of Glasgow College.

1. Front

2. Lounge

3. Veranda

4. Outlook

