This outstanding two-bedroom second floor flat occupies and incredibly convenient and prominent location in Glasgow’s West End- just off the bustling Byres Road.

Listed on Rightmove, this property forms part of a handsome blonde sandstone tenement building dating to the late 1800s. Particular note should be drawn to the extensive renovations the building benefitted from in 2018.

In conjunction with a City Council Grant the building was re-roofed, all rainwater goods upgraded, and stonework repaired and refaced. This will undoubtedly give peace of mind to any new owner.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is just off Byres Road where there is a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hillhead and Kelvinhall subway stations with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: Lawrence Street, Dowanhill, Glasgow

Price: £250,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Lawrence Street just of Byres Road in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

2 . Lounge Inside the bright front facing living room which is currently set up as a bedroom. | Rightmove

3 . Hallway Inside the welcoming reception hallway in the West End flat. | Rightmove