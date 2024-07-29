For Sale: Impressive two bedroom blonde sandstone flat just off Byres Road for £250,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 29th Jul 2024, 13:26 BST

The property is exceptionally well placed to take advantage of an outstanding selection of local amenities on Byres Road 

This outstanding two-bedroom second floor flat occupies and incredibly convenient and prominent location in Glasgow’s West End- just off the bustling Byres Road.

Listed on Rightmove, this property forms part of a handsome blonde sandstone tenement building dating to the late 1800s. Particular note should be drawn to the extensive renovations the building benefitted from in 2018.

In conjunction with a City Council Grant the building was re-roofed, all rainwater goods upgraded, and stonework repaired and refaced. This will undoubtedly give peace of mind to any new owner.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is just off Byres Road where there is a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hillhead and Kelvinhall subway stations with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: Lawrence Street, Dowanhill, Glasgow

Price: £250,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the property on Lawrence Street just of Byres Road in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Lawrence Street just of Byres Road in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

Inside the bright front facing living room which is currently set up as a bedroom.

2. Lounge

Inside the bright front facing living room which is currently set up as a bedroom. | Rightmove

Inside the welcoming reception hallway in the West End flat.

3. Hallway

Inside the welcoming reception hallway in the West End flat. | Rightmove

The kitchen is a generous area with it having plenty of space for a dining table.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is a generous area with it having plenty of space for a dining table. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West EndPropertyBarsGlasgowRightmoveSchoolsSubway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.