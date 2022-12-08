Cheap properties typically need some tender love and care but not this one - this well-maintained one bed flat listed in East Kilbride is one of the cheapest on the market and it won’t be on the market for long. This property in Calderwood, East Kilbride, listed for just under £50,000 is perfect for a buyer who just wants to put furniture down and settle in.
The top floor flat has been listed by estate agents Igloo and features a big lounge, a well-presented kitchen, a spacious double bedroom and a three-piece bathroom. The property is a minute’s drive from the expressway, all local amenities, and even includes plenty of parking to the front of the building.
Enquiries regarding the property at Talbot, East Kilbride can be made through Igloo,on 01698 209535 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Location: Talbot, East Kilbride, Glasgow G74
Price: £48,995
Agent: Igloo
Contact: 01698 209535