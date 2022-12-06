Stylish and spacious two-bed property situated in a quiet cul-de-sac of Bishopbriggs.

A bright, spacious and recently decorated property in Bishopbriggs has been listed on the market for 135,000. It is the perfect home for first-time-buyers, families and professionals alike.

The property features a neutral toned living space which benefits from newly laminated flooring and an under-stair alcove suitable for a study or storage space. The well-stocked kitchen includes a range of blonde wood, wall-mounted and floor standing storage units, including a frosted glass, wall-mounted display unit and built-in wine rack.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms including a master bedroom fitted with built-in mirrored wardrobes. Elsewhere, the three-piece bathroom features a jacuzzi bath and electric wall-mounted vanity mirror and has an over-bath power-shower, glass shower screen and a silver, wall-mounted, heated towel rail.

In the listing from the estate agent’s Keller Williams Scotland, it says the property is situated in a well-maintained estate in a quiet cul-de-sac in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow. It is within a mile of the Bishopbriggs train station, St Martha’s Primary School and Springburn Academy.

Enquiries regarding the two-bed end terrace house on Southview Terrace, Bishopbriggs can be made through Keller Williams Scotland, on 01413 765842 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla .

Summary

Location: Southview Terrace, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow G64

Price: £135,000

Agent: Keller Williams Scotland

Contact: 01413 765842

Council Tax Band: C

1. The property is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac - the ideal place for families and children to enjoy outdoor play

2. The property is positioned within a short drive of a diverse range of shops and amenities in Bishopbriggs.

3. The vestibule opens out into the lounge

4. The spacious living area offers a lot of opportunity for decoration