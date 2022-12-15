There’s no catch - it’s a two-bed mid-terrace house in a residential area of Glasgow for £85,000

That’s right you heard it here first, a spacious two-bed house perfect for a family on the market for £85,000. Before you start looking for a catch I can assure you there isn’t one, the mid-terrace property on Collessie Drive comes with a virtual viewing if you don’t believe me.

When a perfect family home comes on the market at this price range, it’s usually in need of a few costly jobs and many will steer well clear in fear of one thing or another falling apart. This property - listed by Purplebricks - is a rare exception and won’t be listed for long.

The property includes a reception hall, a generously sized lounge, a fitted kitchen, two bedrooms ready for furniture to be put down, and a three piece bathroom suite. An extra treat, if the price range isn’t enough, is the front and rear gardens meaning you can enjoy the summer in style.

Glasgow city centre is less than a ten minute drive from Collessie Drive with public transport links only a mile walk from the property too.

Enquiries regarding the property at Collessie Drive, Glasgow can be made through Purplebricks, Head Office on 02475 118179 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Collessie Drive, Glasgow G33

Price: £85,000

Agent: Purplebricks, Head Office

Contact: 02475 118179

1. The private rear garden to the back is a bright, clean and perfect spot to spend summer days The private rear garden to the back is a bright, clean and perfect spot to spend summer days Photo Sales

2. The first bedroom sits on the lower ground floor The first bedroom sits on the lower ground floor Photo Sales

3. It includes built-in storage and offers lots of space for furniture It includes built-in storage and offers lots of space for furniture Photo Sales

4. Up from the first bedroom there is a lovely fitted kitchen with access to a private rear garden Up from the first bedroom there is a lovely fitted kitchen with access to a private rear garden Photo Sales