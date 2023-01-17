Front of the home

This stylish two bed home is perfect for first time-buyers who dream of built-in wardrobes and ensuites…

This stylish home not only offers spacious and modern living areas indoors, but is situated in an idyllic setting alongside the River Clyde. The attractive setting of Newton Fields is also one of the most convenient locations in Glasgow.

Newton Fields offers excellent schooling options for families including Newton Farm Primary and St Charles’ Primary Schools, both of which are under a mile away. While for older children, options include Uddingston Grammar or Trinity High School. Railway stations Newton (Lanark) and Mount Vernon are minutes away, and the house is close to the M74 and M73.

The home includes two bedrooms and there is also an additional bathroom all of which are on the second floor. There is storage in the en-suite principal bedroom which also includes a built-in wardrobe and a separate cupboard.

Downstairs homeowners will have access to a spacious kitchen and dining area which are enhanced by stunning french doors. The ground floor is also home to a water cupboard (small bathroom) and a large lounge area. The integration of the staircase into the lounge maximises the sense of space and adds an attractive feature to the accommodation.

The home comes with allocated parking spaces, and a back garden.

If you’d like to own this beautiful semi-detached house - make your enquiry on 01413 765842 or by emailing agents Miller Homes - Newton Fields through the listing on Zoopla .

1 . Kitchen Kitchen Photo: Miller Homes - Newton Fields Photo Sales

2 . Dining room Dining room Photo: Miller Homes - Newton Fields Photo Sales

3 . Lounge Lounge Photo: Miller Homes - Newton Fields Photo Sales

4 . Principal bedroom Principal bedroom Photo: Miller Homes - Newton Fields Photo Sales