For sale in Glasgow: 2 bedroom semi-detached house with garden and driveway for £170,000

This two bed detached house with a garden and a driveway for under £170,000

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

This two bedroom home with a garden, and open plan living is a must view for first time buyers.

This well presented 2 bedroom semi detached villa located in a popular location and convenient for all local amenities and excellent schooling. The ground floor of the home comprises an open plan lounge with dining and with patio doors to enclosed gardens and a well equipped kitchen. On the upper level of the home buyers will find two bedrooms and a bathroom with an electric shower. The property naturally benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

Local attractions include The Avenue shopping centre at Mearns Cross with Asda and M&S featured. Sporting and leisure pursuits are well catered for including golf, tennis and bowling with Parklands Country Club nearby. Excellent commuting to the city centre and Ayrshire coast via M77 motorway link.

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01413 768454 or by emailing agents Allen and Harris through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Dunglass Place, Newton Mearns, Glasgow G77

Price: £170,000

Agent: Allen and Harris

