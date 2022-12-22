Look at this cheap cosy cottage for sale for £85,000 in Balornock.

The property at 137 Acredyke Road, Balornock G21

That’s right you heard it here first, a spacious 3-bed cottage with a huge private garden listed for £85,000. The property has unexpectedly returned to the market so move quickly or it’ll be gone… again.

When a perfect family home appears on the market at this price range, it usually comes with a few bumps and scrapes but this property - listed by Pacitti Jones and situated in Balornock - is a rare exception.

The property includes an entrance hallway, a spacious lounge, a modern kitchen, three well-proportioned bedrooms and a wet room/shower room. Externally, the property boasts an impressive rear garden with a pleasant golf course beyond.

Situated in the much sought-after area of Balornock, the property sits within close proximity of shops, public transport, schools, bars & restaurants.

Enquiries regarding the property at Acredyke Road, Balornock can be made through Pacitti Jones on 01414 336342 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla .

