This three bed home with a garden is perfect for first time buyers, and it’s under £200,000

This Glasgow-based three bedroom house has everything a first time buyer would need and more. From its private garden to its central location, it’s a must view.

With this listing you can choose between a mid-terraced or an end-terraced home, both available and ready for you to make your own without the stress of it being a complete fixer-upper.

The open-plan living and dining area is perfect for entertaining guests or simply relaxing. The sleek and modern kitchen is fully equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, making cooking and meal preparation a breeze.

In addition to its spacious bedrooms, these new build properties also feature 3 bathrooms for maximum comfort and convenience. The main bathroom is elegantly designed and features top-of-the-line fixtures, making it the perfect place to start or end your day. The en-suite bathroom, located off the master bedroom, offers a touch of luxury and privacy.

If you’re looking for a place to call home in Glasgow, you may want to consider Cambuslang. This modern, well-built area is located in the south-west of the city and offers a range of features that make it a great place to live. One of the biggest attractions of Cambuslang is the quality of public schools in the area. There are several schools in the area, catering to children of all ages, and all of them are known for their excellent standard of education. The area is well served by public transport, with frequent bus and train services running into Glasgow city centre.

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01413 767840 or by emailing agents Harbor Property through the listing on Zoopla.

