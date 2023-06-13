This three bed Glasgow home is an absolute steal for first time buyers looking for a multi-car driveway, conservatory and private garden

This three bedroom semi-detached property located in Glasgow is a must view for first time buyers on a budget. Bensons has listed the location and is accepting offers over £160,000.

Inside the property there is neutral decor, wood flooring, gas central heating and double glazing throughout. There is a partially floored loft which offers additional storage.

This bright attractive lounge is well proportioned offering ample space for free standing furniture. Large double glazed window allows plenty of natural light in. Archway leads through to the properties dining area. Real wood flooring continues through to this room. Ample space here for dining table and chairs. Modern timber and glazed doors provide access to the modern kitchen.

The properties upstairs accommodation is accessed via a carpeted stairway off the lounge. On the upper level are three bedrooms and a modern shower room. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have fitted wardrobes. All rooms have UPVC double glazed windows and wood flooring. The main bedroom sits to the front of the property and bedrooms 2 and 3 overlook the properties rear gardens.

Surrounding the property to the front, side and rear are private gardens and multi car driveway. The rear garden is enclosed offering slabbed patio area, monoblocked area and lawned area. There are also a mixture of shrubs and plants and a shed included in the price.

The Zoopla listing says: “Being located in the popular Gardenhall area also means the house sits within the catchment area of the sought after Mossneuk primary school.”

Agent: Bensons

Offers over: £160,000

Location: Tweed Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow G75

Contact: 01355 385464