This three bed home with a garden is perfect for first time buyers, and it’s under £200,000

This Glasgow-based three-bedroom terraced house has everything a first-time buyer would need and more. From its modern style to its private garden, it’s a must-see.

The home comprises a welcoming hallway, beautifully presented lounge, as well as a contemporary modern fitted dining-sized kitchen which provides access to a private back garden area.

On the upper level of the property, there are three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom offers a modern en-suite facility and there is also a separate stylish modern bathroom complete with a three-piece suite.

Dermontside Close is ideally placed for a range of local amenities and offers nearby high-street shopping at both Braehead and Silverburn shopping complexes. The home is also situated near public transport links providing easy access to Glasgow City Centre.

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 01413 761570 or by emailing agents Countrywide property through the listing on Zoopla .

