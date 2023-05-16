Register
This three bed home with a garden is perfect for first time buyers, and it’s under £150,000

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 15th May 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 06:00 BST

This Glasgow-based three-bedroom terraced house has everything a first-time buyer would need and more. From its modern style to its private garden, it’s a must-see.

The home comes with a fully fitted kitchen with appliances as well as a dining lounge area on the ground floor. The first floor also offers a large decked area perfect for entertaining family and friends throughout the warmer months.

The Zoopla listing reads: “A three bedroom terraced house. This is a beautifully presented spacious family home. Accommodation on the ground floor comprises - dining lounge, fully fitted kitchen with appliances, Garden with large decked area perfect for enjoying with family and friends.

“Upstairs there are two good sized double bedrooms, a single bedroom, bathroom with shower over the bath, and the practicalities of this property are extended further by virtue of having a fully floored loft, accessible by stairs within the single bedroom, Offering either use as a playroom/study/chillout room, or simply storage.”

Location: Bourock Square, Glasgow G78

Offers over: £150,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Contact: 02475 116565

For more information, visit Zoopla.

Related topics:GlasgowSale