This three bed home with a garden is perfect for first time buyers, and it’s under £200,000

This Glasgow-based three-bedroom terraced house has everything a first-time buyer would need and more. From its modern style to its private garden, it’s a must-see.

This rarely available three bedroom terraced property is in the sought after location of Cambuslang. On entering the property you are welcomed by a stylish hallway and then it’s on to a lounge spacious in layout and neutrally decorated; next up is the well-equipped kitchen which is modern and fully fitted with many wall and base units as well as breakfast area.

The upper level of the property hosts three good sized bedrooms, with a master bedroom that has an ensuite as well as a family sized three piece bathroom. The property further benefits from gas central heating, allocated space for parking, double glazing and a fully enclosed rear garden that is both pet and child safe.

The Zoopla listing reads: “The location is near to all local amenities, transport links and primary and secondary catchment schools. Regular trains and buses will also take you into Glasgow city centre. Early viewing would be highly recommended to avoid disappointment.”

Location: Drumin Court, Glasgow G72

Offers over: £199,995

Agent: Purple Bricks

Contact: 02475 116565

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Front of property

2 . Living room

3 . Living room

4 . Kitchen

