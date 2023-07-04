This three bed flat has everything first time buyers in Glasgow could be the ultimate bargain for those looking for their first home.

This three bedroom property located in Glasgow is a must view for first time buyers on a budget. Town & Country Estate Agents has listed the location and is accepting offers over £129,000.

The property offers three spacious bedrooms as well as off street parking at the front and backing onto tree lined aspects at the rear, which also provides a good degree of privacy. The internal layout includes an entrance hall, good sized lounge with bay, fitted kitchen with built-in oven and separate 5 ring hob and shower room with three piece bathroom suite.

On the first floor there are three well- proportioned bedrooms, all with built-in cupboards. The property is further enhanced by gas central heating, PVC double glazed window frames, parking space at front (pavement not lowered) and spacious rear garden, enjoying a good degree of privacy.

The Zoopla listing says: “Located off Wallacewell Road, Lamont Road, is well placed about a half of a mile from St Catherine`s Primary School. There are a number of other schools all within easy reach. Robroyston Park and Littlehill Golf Course are also both nearby. The Robroyston Retail Park, where there are many retail outlets is also easily accessible. There is also a regular bus service available on Wallacewell Road.”

Agent: Town & Country Estate Agents

Offers over: £129,000

Location: Lamont Road, Balornock, Glasgow G21

Contact: 01413 764866