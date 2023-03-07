This three bedroom home in Glasgow comes with plenty of natural light, and storage space for less than£130,000 - an absolute steal!

This three bed home in Cambuslang is perfect for first time buyers after a home with natural light, and a great kitchen, ready to use.

On the ground floor, the property offers an entrance hall, good size lounge with dual aspect windows, allowing in plenty of natural light making it feel bright and spacious, a modern kitchen diner with integrated double oven and induction hob boasting an abundance of storage and worktop space. There is a second hall to the rear with a large cupboard under the stairs and a door that leads out to the back garden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upstairs you’ll find three bedrooms, two being good size doubles and one is a single that can squeeze a double in if necessary. The modern bathroom benefits from a shower over the p-shaped bath, heated towel rail and additional storage under the sink. There is also access to the loft space from one of the bedrooms.

This property has an ‘A’ for energy efficiency and almost a maximum score, due to its gas central heating, double glazing, external insulation and solar panels on both sides of the roof, which should help to shave a bit off fuel bills.

The property is located near a range of amenities including nurseries, schools, and a good choice of recreational facilities. Additionally, there is an Aldi and Tesco Express nearby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The surrounding areas of Rutherglen, Burnside and East Kilbride offer a more extensive range of amenities too, as well as nearby road links giving easy access to Glasgow City Centre and the Central Belt motorway network system.

If you’d like to own this ideal starter home - make your enquiry on 01322 584838 or by emailing agents Yopa through the listing on Zoopla .

Location: Eden Place, Cambuslang, Glasgow G72

Advertisement

Advertisement

Price: £125,000