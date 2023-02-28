This stunning home is filled with natural light and is the perfect location for first time buyers

This Glasgow-based three bedroom house has everything a first time buyer would need and more. From its private garden to its central location in the family friendly community of Newton Farm, Cambuslang, it’s a must view.

Newton Farm forms part of the multimillion-pound development in Newton Village to build over 2,000 new homes, two new primary schools, local facilities, large areas of community open space and a retail area. Additionally it is perfectly located to commute easily into Glasgow, you can walk to Newton train station and the M74 is just four miles away.

As well as three spacious bedrooms, this home has an open plan kitchen diner which makes cooking a sociable experience. The stunning French double doors open out into a rear garden perfect for hosting summer BBQ’s with friends.

The cosy living room at the front of the home is just perfect for chilling out in the evenings. Named ‘the Blair’, it is perfect for family living with two double bedrooms and a further single suitable for a child or even a home office.

The listing also says if you reserve before February 28 to get £11,500 towards deposit, upgraded kitchen plus £1,500 towards optional upgrades.

If you’d like to own this beautiful detached house - make your enquiry on 0141 376 2842 or by emailing agents Taylor Wimpey through the listing on Zoopla.

Location: "The Blair - Plot 41" at Lapwing Drive, Cambuslang, Glasgow G72

Price: £258,000

Agent: Taylor Wimpey

1 . Front of property Front of property Photo: Zoopla/ Taylor Wimpey Photo Sales

2 . Hallway entrance Hallway entrance Photo: Zoopla/ Taylor Wimpey Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen Kitchen Photo: Zoopla/ Taylor Wimpey Photo Sales

4 . Dining space Dining space Photo: Zoopla/ Taylor Wimpey Photo Sales